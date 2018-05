Johanna Grawunder's new cut-glass stemware is so angular it looks as if it were created by an architect. In fact, the California-born, Milan-based artist has a background in architecture and industrial design. Her "Generation" and "Jazz" collections reinterpret classic crystal motifs, like diamonds, or feature asymmetrical shapes ($15 to $30; 856-825-5620 or www.jgdurand.com).