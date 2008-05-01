Design Finds

The owners of the Manhattan “undesign” store Kiosk travel internationally in search of artful everyday items for the shop’s seasonal collections. 95 Spring St.; kioskkiosk.com.
Japan
Butterfly Can Opener ($16)
Kiosk cofounder Alisa Grifo, a former set designer, discovered this elegantly simple can opener in Tokyo.
Mexico
Bright Brushes ($15 for 3)
These stiff plastic brushes were designed for cleaning Mexican mortars and pestles, but they’re great on pans as well.
Sweden
Juniper-wood Utensils ($12 a set)
Grifo found these handmade utensils in Sweden, where durable juniper has been used for centuries.