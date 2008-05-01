Design Finds

Nick Fauchald
May 01, 2008

The owners of the Manhattan “undesign” store Kiosk travel internationally in search of artful everyday items for the shop’s seasonal collections. 95 Spring St.; kioskkiosk.com.

Japan

Butterfly Can Opener ($16)

Kiosk cofounder Alisa Grifo, a former set designer, discovered this elegantly simple can opener in Tokyo.

Mexico

Bright Brushes ($15 for 3)

These stiff plastic brushes were designed for cleaning Mexican mortars and pestles, but they’re great on pans as well.

Sweden

Juniper-wood Utensils ($12 a set)

Grifo found these handmade utensils in Sweden, where durable juniper has been used for centuries.

