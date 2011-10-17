December 2010 Holiday Deals

Courtesy of Polalee.com

Measuring Cup

Taylor's over-achieving digital measuring-cup scale weighs dry and liquid ingredients in ounces or grams while measuring their volume in fluid ounces or milliliters.$35; cooking.com.

The Deal: Enter promo code C89398 at checkout to receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more.

Drosselmeyer Nutcracker

This design from Drosselmeyer cracks nuts and catches the shells. $40; chefini.com.

The Deal: Enter promo code FW10 at checkout to receive 10% off all orders.

SousVide Supreme

The new SousVide Supreme lacks a water pump but heats water accurately enough to cook most foods perfectly. $450; sousvidesupreme.com.

The Deal: Enter promo code FOODWINE at checkout to receive a free Sous Vide Holiday cookbook with the purchase of a SousVide Supreme or SousVide Supreme Demi. Valid in US and Canada only until December 25, 2010.

Emile Henry Pizza Stone

Emile Henry's stone works on the grill or in the oven and looks good enough for the table.$50; metrokitchen.com.

The Deal: Enter promo code FREESHIP at checkout to receive free shipping.



Victorinox Ceramic Knife

Super-lightweight but very durable and sharp, the new Victorinox knives have textured grips for extra control.From $80; swissarmy.com.

The Deal: Enter promo code fwholiday at checkout to receive a free stainless steel vegetable peeler.

Lunares Crown Bowl

From $60; lunares.com.

The Deal: Enter promo code FW10 at checkout to receive 10% off.

MIL Kimchi

Available in daikon or Napa cabbage, all-natural Mother In Law's Kimchi is fantastic in traditional Korean dishes. Add it to eggs or soup for a spicy, tangy, garlicky flavor boost. $20 for 2 16 oz. jars; milkimchi.com. --> Courtesy of Liddabit Sweets

Liddabit Sweets

Jen King and Liz Gutman of Liddabit Sweets make versions of classic candy bars (their Snacker is a Snickers-esque combo of peanuts, caramel and nougat).From $6.50; liddabitsweets.com.

The Deal: Enter promo code FW2010 at checkout to receive 10% off.

Happy Girl Kitchen

During a year in Norway, Todd and Jordan Champagne of Happy Girl Kitchen became experts at preserving foods like pickles.$8 for 16 oz.; happygirlkitchen.com

The Deal: Enter foodwinemag at checkout to receive 5% off. Happy Girl is offering free shipping on gift boxes. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Blue Chair Jam

Rachel Saunders has developed hundreds of recipes over the years simply by flavoring her jams with different herbs and spices. $12 for 6 oz.; bluechairfruit.com.

The Deal: Enter promo code FW100 at checkout to receive 10% off jam orders.



