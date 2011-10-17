Gnarled, craggy and funny looking, these winter vegetables don’t look particularly appetizing when raw. But cooked? They transform and become the stars of gorgeous, delicious food.
- Parsnips
- Salsify
- Celery Root
- Rutabaga
- Jerusalem Artichoke
- Beets, Squash, Turnips, Potatoes
Beets
Red Hot Beet Salad with Goat Cheese Toasts
Beet and Cheddar Risotto
» Winter Borscht with Brisket
Turnips
Pot au Feu
» Roasted Root Vegetable Salad with Persimmons
Squash
Cavatelli with Spicy Winter Squash
» Winter Squash Soup with Porcini Cream
Butternut Squash Soup with Popcorn and Sage
Potatoes
Creamy Leek and Potato Soup
Green Olive Gnocchi with Green Olive Sauce
Kate’s Supercrispy Potato Latkes
Oven Fries with Roasted Garlic
Potato Pancakes with Smoked Salmon Caviar and Dill Cream
» Warm New Potato Salad with Taleggio and Arugula
Whipped Sweet Potatoes with Crispy Shallots