Ugly Vegetables,
Beautiful Food

Gnarled, craggy and funny looking, these winter vegetables don’t look particularly appetizing when raw. But cooked? They transform and become the stars of gorgeous, delicious food.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Beets

Red Hot Beet Salad with Goat Cheese Toasts
Beet and Cheddar Risotto
» Winter Borscht with Brisket

Turnips

Pot au Feu
» Roasted Root Vegetable Salad with Persimmons

Squash

Cavatelli with Spicy Winter Squash
» Winter Squash Soup with Porcini Cream
Butternut Squash Soup with Popcorn and Sage

Potatoes

Creamy Leek and Potato Soup
Green Olive Gnocchi with Green Olive Sauce
Kate’s Supercrispy Potato Latkes
Oven Fries with Roasted Garlic
Potato Pancakes with Smoked Salmon Caviar and Dill Cream
» Warm New Potato Salad with Taleggio and Arugula
Whipped Sweet Potatoes with Crispy Shallots

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up