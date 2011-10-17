Party Playlists

Here are three excellent sound tracks for three different gatherings, with cocktails to match.

Charlotte Druckman
October 17, 2011

Birthday Bash for 75

Music selections by B.R. Guest music director Todd Mallis.

Cocktails:

  • All Dave All Night
  • Bumblebee
  • Azteca

Music:

ArtistSongDownload
Dusty SpringfieldWishin’ and Hopin’ Dusty Springfield - Ultimate Collection: Dusty Springfield - Wishin' and Hopin'
Les NubiansMakeda Les Nubians - Muzik of the Mind and Spirit - a Concept Compilation - Makeda - Les Nubians
Marcos ValleCrickets Sing for Anamaria Marcos Valle - Samba '68 - Crickets Sing for Anamaria
Andrew BirdSkin Is, My Andrew Bird - The Mysterious Production of Eggs - Skin Is, My
Gnarls BarkleySmiley Faces Gnarls Barkley - St. Elsewhere - Smiley Faces
Yo La TengoThe Race Is On Again Yo La Tengo - I Am Not Afraid of You and I Will Beat Your Ass - The Race Is On Again
Grand NationalPeanut Dreams Grand National - Kicking the National Habit - Peanut Dreams
Primitive Radio GodsStanding Outside a Broken Phone Booth with Money in My Hand Primitive Radio Gods - Rocket - Standing Outside a Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand
The Ditty BopsGentle Sheep The Ditty Bops - The Ditty Bops - Gentle Sheep
PhoenixIf I Ever Feel Better Phoenix - United - If I Ever Feel Better
JemThey Jem - Finally Woken - They

Cocktail Party for 25

Music selections by restaurateur Stephen Starr.

Cocktails:

Music:

ArtistSongDownload
The KnickerbockersLies The Knickerbockers - Best of The Knickerbockers - Lies
WolfmotherWoman Wolfmother - Wolfmother - Woman
Paul Revere & the RaidersKicks Paul Revere & The Raiders - Greatest Hits - Kicks
Bob DylanForever Young Bob Dylan - Dylan - Forever Young
The KillersMr. Brightside The Killers - Hot Fuss - Mr. Brightside
The HolliesBus Stop The Hollies - The Hollies' Greatest Hits - Bus Stop
Joni MitchellRiver Joni Mitchell - Blue - River
T. RexJeepster T. Rex - Electric Warrior - Jeepster
Neil YoungSouthern Man Neil Young - After the Goldrush - Southern Man
The RamonesI Wanna Be Sedated The Ramones - Weird Tales of the Ramones - I Wanna Be Sedated

Dinner Party for 8

Music selections by Audiostile’s Jeremy Abrams.

Cocktails:

Music:

ArtistSongDownload
Charlie Hunter QuartetMore Than This Charlie Hunter Quartet - Songs from the Analog Playground - More Than This
Jamie CullumWind Cries Mary Jamie Cullum - Twentysomething - Wind Cries Mary
BossacucanovaPrevisão Bossacucanova - Uma Batida Diferente - Previsão
Cesaria EvoraPetit Pays (Château Flight Remix) Césaria Évora - Club Sodade - Petit Pays
Madeleine PeyrouxDon't Wait Too Long Madeleine Peyroux - Careless Love - Don't Wait Too Long
Katie MeluaJust Like Heaven Katie Melua - Piece By Piece - Just Like Heaven
FeistInside and Out Feist - Let It Die - Inside and Out
Sergio MendesLet Me (Remix from Timeless) Sergio Mendes & Brasil '65 - Best of Sergio Mendes and Brasil '65 - Let Me
Paul AnkaTrue Paul Anka - Rock Swings - True
Si SéMariposa en Havana Si*Sé - More Shine - Mariposa en Havana
Bent & Billie HolidaySpeak Low (Bent Remix) Bent & Billie Holiday - Verve Remixed 3 - Speak Low

