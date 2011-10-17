Five Favorite Champagne Books

1. 2000 Champagnes by Richard Juhlin (Methusalem AB)

Juhlin is one of the most Champagne-obsessed journalists around and this comprehensive book (there really are 2,000 Champagnes described inside) reflects his singular focus.

2. Champagne Guide by Eric Glatre (Abbeville Press)

A native Champenois residing in Epernay, Glatre has written a handy-sized hardback that includes profiles of all the major Champagne houses as well as a useful history of the region itself.

3. When Champagne Became French: Wine and the Making of National Identity by Kolleen M. Guy (The Johns Hopkins University Press)

If your interest in Champagne is as scholarly as it is gustatory, then this academic work detailing the social and cultural history of Champagne is an unparalleled guide.

4. World Encyclopedia of Champagne & Sparkling Wine by Tom Stevenson (Wine Appreciation Guild)

Tom Stevenson is one of the most prolific wine journalists in the UK and definitely that country’s most Champagne-knowledgeable writer. His coffee table-size guide is dense with facts as well as color photographs.

5. Champagne: How the World’s Most Glamorous Wine Triumphed Over War and Hard Times by Don and Petie Kladstrup (William Morrow)

This book is a follow-up to the Kladstrups’ much-acclaimed Wine & War and recounts, in remarkable detail and with many personal narratives, how the region of Champagne was nearly destroyed by Nazi forces during World War II.