F&W's Top Holiday Cocktails

Senior Editor Kate Krader, our resident nightlife expert, has chosen a perfect mix of cocktails to serve at holiday parties
- Brandy-Wine Punch
- Coquito
- Duke of Bedford
- Sour Red
- Planter’s Punch
- The Paysan
- Strega-Nator
- Amer Mousseux
- Gingered Apple Sparkler
- Strawberry Lychee Punch
- Rouge 75
- Pomme Petillant
- Vin d’Orange
- Manhattan Cocktail
- Cucumber Cooler
- Bicyclette (Cocktails 2007)
- Sparkling Mint (Cocktails 2007)
- Pepper Delicious (Cocktails 2007)
- Snow Storm Café (Cocktails 2007)
- Limoncello Collins (Cocktails 2007)