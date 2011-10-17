Cookie-A-Day 2006

Although cookies were originally just small batches of cake batter used to test oven temperatures, bakers soon realized they were simply too good to remain merely edible thermometers.

In celebration of this timeless, delectable treat, Food & Wine is counting down the days until Christmas with 25 cookie recipes (and a few others mixed in that we simply couldnt resist!). Just think of us as your Holiday Treat Advent Calendar—each day in December will hold a sweet surprise!

December 1 - December 7

Chocolate Shortbread Cookies

Crunchy Peanut Butter Cookies

Chocolate-Glazed Hazelnut Meringues

Chocolate Cookies 'n' Cream Towers

Linzer Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Bars

Chocolate-Raspberry Swiss Roll

December 8 - December 14

Mini Black-Bottom Cheesecakes

Triple Chocolate Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies

Raspberry Shortbread Bars

Candied Rose Petals

Homemade Yodels

Cookie Cannoli with Coffee Cream

Chocolate-Marshmallow Sandwiches

December 15 - December 25

Chocolate-Almond Saltine Toffee

Fluffy Buttery Cinnamon Rolls

Lemon-Poppy Polenta Cookie and Huckleberry Sorbet Sandwiches

Gascon Walnut Bars

Cinnamon Lace Cookies

Raspberry Scones

Gingerbread Roll with Cinnamon Cream

Brownie Bites

Chocolate-Dipped Florentine Shortbreads

Christmas Sugar Cookies

Gingerbread Cookies