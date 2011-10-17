Cookie-A-Day 2006

Although cookies were originally just small batches of cake batter used to test oven temperatures, bakers soon realized they were simply too good to remain merely edible thermometers.
In celebration of this timeless, delectable treat, Food & Wine is counting down the days until Christmas with 25 cookie recipes (and a few others mixed in that we simply couldnt resist!). Just think of us as your Holiday Treat Advent Calendar—each day in December will hold a sweet surprise!
December 1 - December 7
Chocolate-Glazed Hazelnut Meringues
Chocolate Cookies 'n' Cream Towers
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Bars
Chocolate-Raspberry Swiss Roll
December 8 - December 14
Triple Chocolate Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies
Cookie Cannoli with Coffee Cream
Chocolate-Marshmallow Sandwiches
December 15 - December 25
Chocolate-Almond Saltine Toffee
Lemon-Poppy Polenta Cookie and Huckleberry Sorbet Sandwiches
Gingerbread Roll with Cinnamon Cream
Chocolate-Dipped Florentine Shortbreads