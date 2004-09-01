Star Spa: Kinara

Most day spas focus on facials, not food. But for Christine Splichal, who's married to acclaimed Los Angeles chef Joachim Splichal, beautiful skin begins with healthful eating. A year and a half ago, she and longtime facialist Olga Lorencin-Northrup opened Kinara Skin Care Clinic, Spa and Café in West Hollywood. Celebrity clients such as Halle Berry, Sofia Coppola and Kate Hudson visit the spa for superior treatments like the Bora Bora scrub with Hawaiian brown sugar and for excellent low-fat food (wild salmon with wilted baby spinach, for example) prepared by chef Elizabeth Mendez. Splichal doesn't believe in self-denial, which explains the well-chosen wine list; it even includes Veuve Clicquot. "It's okay to drink Champagneas long as it's good Champagne," says Splichal. DETAILS 656 North Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles; 310-657-9188.

Kate Krader

"Put avocado puree on your faceit's an excellent moisturizer because it's so fatty."

Lucy Kelly, aesthetician, Babor at Takashimaya, NYC

Travel: New Day Spas

Babor at Takashimaya

NEW YORK CITY The spa uses products from the German Babor line for treatments like the anti-aging Champagne Facial. DETAILS 693 Fifth Ave.; 212-350-0118.

Pacifica Spa

BOZEMAN, MONTANA The menu at the spa includes the Healing Sun Damage Facial, which exfoliates with pumpkin-apple puree. DETAILS 538 E. Main St.; 406-586-0611.

The Watermark Spa

SAN ANTONIO Native American-inspired services like the Avocado Lime Blossom Scalp and Body Treatment are this spa's specialty. DETAILS 212 W. Crockett; 210-396-5840.

Jennifer Laing