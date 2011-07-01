David Myers: Japanese Recipes

How intimidating is it for a Los Angeles chef to serve Japanese-inspired food in Japan? For F&W Best New Chef 2003 David Myers, who recently opened David Myers Café and Sola in Tokyo's luxurious Mitsukoshi department store, confidence is not an issue. "We use Japanese ingredients and techniques, but I add my own fun," he says. That means using things like miso paste and mitsuba (a Japanese herb) to reinvent clam chowder, or grilling a superlative piece of steak over bincho coals and pairing it with yuzu kosho (a condiment). Eventually Myers hopes to bring his Cal-Japanese style back to L.A., where he already owns the bistro Comme Ça and an Italian spot, Pizzeria Ortica. F&W shares streamlined versions of his most exciting Japanese recipes here.



Chef Way Myers serves raw diver scallops with yuzu, fresh wasabi and dashi gelée.

Easy Way Home cooks can poach thinly sliced scallops in an easy dashi broth, a Japanese stock made with bonito (tuna) flakes and seaweed. Dressed with lemon juice and wasabi and topped with greens, the poached scallops become a satisfying first course.



Chef Way Myers garnishes his chowder with an edible still life of clams, mushrooms, dried seaweed and crisp mitsuba (a Japanese herb).

Easy Way A small amount of savory white miso paste gives New Englandstyle clam chowder a Japanese accent. Parsley oil adds flavor.



Chef Way Myers grills with bincho (hard white charcoal) and serves the steak with yuzu kosho, a condiment of yuzu (a citrus), chiles and salt.

Easy Way Home cooks can use a grill pan or any kind of outdoor grill for strip steaks. The topping: lemon zest, chile, daikon and cucumber salad.



Chef Way Myers's complex dessert parfait combines matcha crème, gelée, mochi and macaron with muscovado and vanilla crème.

Easy Way These ice cream sandwiches layer store-bought green-tea and vanilla ice creams on crispy, chewy green tea macarons. The recipe here includes green tea powder (matcha), which gives it a delightful flavor.

