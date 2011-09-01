David Bouley: Dishes to Impress Your Guests

Plus:

In the 20-odd years that David Bouley has cooked in New York City, he has mastered everything from artisanal bread at Bouley Bakery to haute Japanese food at his newest spot, Brushstroke. But he has always been best known for the innovative French-American cuisine at Bouley, where he combines modern and age-old techniques with exquisite, often hard-to-find ingredients. These include the magnificent eggs he bakes en cocotte and serves with three purees (one made with polenta) and a Comté cheese foam enhanced with gelatin-like iota powder. "My eggs come from chickens that live grandlyin châteaus," Bouley says about his meticulous sourcing. Here, F&W honors the brilliant chef by creating simple versions of some of his best dishes.



© Peden & Munk/David Malosh



Chef Way: David Bouley pot-roasts chicken on aromatic hay in the oven; he learned the method from the legendary French chef Roger Vergé, who cooked on a bed of lavender.

Easy Way: For home cooks, dried chamomile flowersloose, or in tea bagscan replace the hay Bouley uses. © John Kernick



Bread Secret Before baking, David Bouley seals chicken inside a pot using homemade bread dough, a very old French technique. Store-bought pizza dough works well, too.



© Peden & Munk/David Malosh



Chef Way: David Bouley serves eggs en cocotte with three pureesfennel, sunchoke and polentaplus Comté foam.

Easy Way: Home cooks can pair baked eggs with cheese polenta, evoking Bouley's Comté foam with polenta puree.



© Peden & Munk/David Malosh



Chef Way: David Bouley uses a mix of wild mushroom scraps to infuse the pine-nut sauce that tops his seared trout.

Easy Way: Home cooks can make a pine-nut dressing for trout, using dried porcini plumped in the microwave.

Video: French Chefs

More Delicious French Recipes:

Fast French Dishes Healthy French Recipes French Desserts