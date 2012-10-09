Top Chef Challenge: Dale Talde Tweaks Chicken-Fried Steak

In this Article

Top Chef contestant Dale Talde perfected his recipe for chicken-fried steak as a student at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. “I couldn’t believe I’d been enjoying such a poor version at my local diner,” says Talde, who has the terrific Asian-American spot Talde and a new tavern, Pork Slope, both in Brooklyn. “At culinary school, I learned that salt and a ton of black pepper are key.” He was thrilled to find top-round beef in his F&W market basket; he fried the steak and used the other ingredients—coffee, coconut milk, curry and ginger—to create an intense, Asian-style gravy.

Groceries: The F&W Market Basket

Top-round beef

Photo © Getty.

Ginger

Photo © Stephanie Foley.

Coconut milk

Photo © Antonis Achilleos.

Curry powder

Photo © Antonis Achilleos.

Coffee

Photo © Antonis Achilleos.

From the Pantry

Egg, milk, all-purpose flour, salt and pepper, vegetable oil, onion, garlic, sugar

Extra Ingredients

Sriracha, limes

Video: Top Chef Moments