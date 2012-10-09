Top Chef Challenge: Dale Talde Tweaks Chicken-Fried Steak

The Rules: Prepare a sensational dish with a five-ingredient market basket selected by F&W, a basic pantry, up to two extra ingredients of the chef’s choosing and only 30 minutes of prep time.
Top Chef contestant Dale Talde perfected his recipe for chicken-fried steak as a student at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. “I couldn’t believe I’d been enjoying such a poor version at my local diner,” says Talde, who has the terrific Asian-American spot Talde and a new tavern, Pork Slope, both in Brooklyn. “At culinary school, I learned that salt and a ton of black pepper are key.” He was thrilled to find top-round beef in his F&W market basket; he fried the steak and used the other ingredients—coffee, coconut milk, curry and ginger—to create an intense, Asian-style gravy.
Groceries: The F&W Market Basket
Top-round beef
Ginger
Coconut milk
Curry powder
Coffee
From the Pantry
Egg, milk, all-purpose flour, salt and pepper, vegetable oil, onion, garlic, sugar
Extra Ingredients
