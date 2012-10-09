Top Chef Challenge: Dale Talde Tweaks Chicken-Fried Steak

The Rules: Prepare a sensational dish with a five-ingredient market basket selected by F&W, a basic pantry, up to two extra ingredients of the chef’s choosing and only 30 minutes of prep time.

Kate Krader
October 09, 2012

Top Chef contestant Dale Talde perfected his recipe for chicken-fried steak as a student at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. “I couldn’t believe I’d been enjoying such a poor version at my local diner,” says Talde, who has the terrific Asian-American spot Talde and a new tavern, Pork Slope, both in Brooklyn. “At culinary school, I learned that salt and a ton of black pepper are key.” He was thrilled to find top-round beef in his F&W market basket; he fried the steak and used the other ingredients—coffee, coconut milk, curry and ginger—to create an intense, Asian-style gravy.

Groceries: The F&W Market Basket

Top-round beef

Ginger

Coconut milk

Curry powder

Coffee

From the Pantry

Egg, milk, all-purpose flour, salt and pepper, vegetable oil, onion, garlic, sugar

Extra Ingredients

Sriracha, limes

