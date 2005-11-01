Daisy's Latin World: Daisy Martinez

The world of Latin flavors according to new PBS star Daisy Martinez

Food & Wine
November 01, 2005

Daisy Martinez was working off-camera as a prep-kitchen chef for Lidia Bastianich’s Italian-American Kitchen when she was "discovered" by the producer and given her own PBS series Daisy Cooks! last spring. Here, the unbelievably energetic Martinez shares seven great Latin recipes—;the kind she might make for her own four kids.

Taste Test

HEARTS OF PALM

Hearts of palm are the long, white inner stem of the cabbage palm tree. They tend to be firm and a bit briny, like artichoke hearts. Our favorite jarred brand is Bonito Palmito (about $3 for 14 ounces).

