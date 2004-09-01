Culinary Art: Chef-Artist Dinners

Usually the only cows at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City are the Warhol prints on the walls. But real cowsthe living, breathing, mooing kindwill appear at the Whitney on November 4 as part of a dinner series sponsored by Minetta Brook, a contemporary-art organization, pairing top chefs with top artists to celebrate Hudson Valley farmers. The next event, on October 2, is at Dia:Beacon, in Beacon, New York. Chef David Bouley will explore the concept of rawness; artist Lothar Baumgarten will offer an audio work featuring the primal sounds of toads, insects and rain. At the Whitney dinner, the culmination of the series, Alice Waters will cook; artist Ann Hamilton will create an environment highlighting menu ingredientsincluding, probably, beef. The cows will watch from the atrium. DETAILS From $500 per ticket; 212-431-7165).