C r u i s e s R e s o r t s A i r l i n e s N e w s

A Map o' Napa

Connie Brown and Julie Ruff of Redstone Studios map your culinary transits on cartographic canvases; a Napa wine-tasting vacation poses as a Renaissance voyage of discovery (from $1,000; 203-248-9919).

Buzz

Anguilla's CuisinArt Resort & Spa, claims to be the first hotel with its own hydroponic farm. To show off the freshest lettuce in the Caribbean, the owners have installed a salad bar right in the garden. For dessert, hit the beach: homemade sorbet is delivered to sunbathers every afternoon (800-943-3210).

Fly Boy

"No crappy sandwiches," vows C.E.O. David Neeleman of his innovative new airline, JetBlue. On bargain flights from New York's J.F.K. to Buffalo or Fort Lauderdale, he'll serve New York State cheeses and wines (888-JETBLUE).

Top 10 List

Ship to shore...The editors of Voyages: The Romance of Cruising ($40; DK) asked more than 100 travel writers to rate the appeal of major ports of call. Venice was named most romantic, Hong Kong the best for shopping and the Galapagos Islands tops for adventure. More important, the 10 greatest ports for cuisine:

1 New Orleans

2 New York

3 San Francisco

4 Hong Kong

5 Nice, Cannes and Monaco

6 Bordeaux

7 Venice

8 Singapore

9 Livorno and Florence

10 Bangkok

Big Breakfast

Is it a conservation project or a restaurant? The Elephant Company near Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, is both: ride on a rescued elephant, then climb down for breakfast in a Brobdingnagian pachyderm barn (011-263-13-4275).