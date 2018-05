Profiteroles are decidedly French, but Pichet Ong, the pastry chef at Spice Market and 66 in New York City, adds a Vietnamese edge. Ong is of Chinese and Thai descent, but he is a lifelong drinker of strong-brewed Vietnamese coffee. He showcases that coffee in the crisp profiteroles here, with both the decadent ice cream and the silky, fudgy mocha sauce.