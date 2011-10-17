Creating the Perfect
Cheese Plate

Laura Werlin, the author of four books on cheese, describes quintessential cheeses by style, starting with fresh cheeses and ending with washed-rind cheeses.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

The Ultimate Cheese Plate

Laura Werlin’s top American and European picks

Cheese-plate pointers

  • Serve one to two ounces of cheese per person.
  • Include a mix of fresh, aged, soft and hard cheeses.
  • Arrange—and sample—the cheeses starting with the freshest and lightest, ending with the ripest and most intense.

Cheese characteristics

Use your cursor to roll over the eight types of cheese pictured below to learn more about the characteristics of each. Click on the type of cheese (Fresh, Washed-rind, etc.) to read Laura Werlin’s picks for delicious American and European cheeses.

