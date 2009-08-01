Creating Alcohol in Wine

Here, Ray Isle tells all about wine's active ingredient.

Ray Isle
August 01, 2009

The Process Explained

In wine production, yeasts convert the natural sugar in grapes to carbon dioxide (a gas that blows off) and alcohol. Thus, the amount of alcohol in a wine usually depends on how much sugar is in the grapes when they’re harvested—in short, how ripe they are. But underripe grapes may produce vegetal flavors or harsh levels of acidity in wines, and overripe grapes can result in cooked, raisiny flavors and a flabby texture. The grape grower’s and winemaker’s art (or skill) is in finding the ideal midpoint—something dependent on the grape variety, region, winemaking style and a host of other factors.

How Much is Too Much?

How many glasses of wine does it take to become legally impaired? It depends on how much alcohol is in the wine (but the right amount to drink before driving is zero).

6 oz glass = 8% alcohol140 lb female180 lb male

6 oz glass = 12% alcohol140 lb female180 lb male

6 oz glass = 16% alcohol140 lb female180 lb male

More Wine Tips:

Tips for Finding Light WineTips for Finding Light WineLight Wines for Hot DaysLight Wines for Hot Days Big, Balanced Red WinesBig, Balanced Red Wines

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up