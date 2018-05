Maggie Glezer, author of A Blessing of Bread, had a revelation on a trip to Aurillac, France, when she saw how the locals pair bread with wine—for instance, having rye bread with oysters and a crisp Muscadet. Inspired, she created this chewy wheat bread with pecans and dried cranberries. It's wonderful spread with Camembert and served with a Pouilly-Fumé.