Cranberry and Orange Pavlova

Food & Wine
December 01, 2008

This Pavlova has a secret: The whipped cream on top of the crisp meringue shell tastes a lot like a Creamsicle. Pastry chef Wendy Boys of Vancouver’s Lumière unconventionally flavors the Australian dessert with vanilla and fresh oranges, and then—in another break from tradition—tops it with cranberries and mint.
