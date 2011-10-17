Cooking with Wolfgang Puck

Restaurants
Spago176 North Canon DriveBeverly Hills,Californiawww.wolfgangpuck.com310/385-0880
CutThe Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire BoulevardBeverly Hills,California310/276-8500
20.211750 Hennepin AvenueMinneapolis,Minnesotawww.walkerart.org612/375-7600
Chef Videos
Watch chef Wolfgang Puck prepare 3 signature dishes at the 2006 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad [Recipe]
Crispy Potato Galette with Dill Cream, Smoked Salmon and Sturgeon and Osetra Caviar [Recipe]
Marinated Rack of Lamb with Honey-Mint Vinaigrette [Recipe]
All 17 Recipes by Wolfgang Puck
- Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad
- Crispy Potato Galette with Dill Cream, Smoked Salmon and Sturgeon and Osetra Caviar
- Marinated Rack of Lamb with Honey-Mint Vinaigrette
See all 17 Recipes by Wolfgang Puck.
Related Articles
Where To Go Next: Southern California
By Brad Johnson
March 2007
TV Chef Interview: Wolfgang Puck
F&W talks to Wolfgang Puck, host of Wolfgang Puck’s Cooking Class on Food Network.
February 2007
25 Tasty Places to Try
Want to spend the year trying new taste experiences around the world? Here’s the ultimate checklist.
January 2007
Puck’s Christmas
By Norman Kolpas
The überchef invites us into his kitchen as he prepares a feast of creamy chestnut soup and beef stew cooked in wine.
December 2006
Best Restaurant Dishes of 2006
by Jane Sigal, Ray Isle, Kate Krader, Kate Heddings, Tina Ujlaki and Nick Fauchald
December 2006
The 2006 Food & Wine Go List
Wolfgang Puck’s nine-year-old restaurant is still one of the best places to eat in America. Chef Lee Hefter’s French-Asian dishes are always imaginative and impeccably executed.
Minneapolis Modern
by Rick Nelson
June 2006
Southern California's Ultimate Wine & Food Road Trip
By Kate KraderSushi with Burgundy? Pastrami with Champagne? Filet mignon with Merlot? Senior editor Kate Krader eats and drinks it all on a whirlwind tour of Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Diego.
April 2006
World’s Best Fast Recipes
May 2005