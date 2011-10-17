Cooking with Joey Campanaro

Joey Campanaro, formerly of New York City’s Harrison and Pace, now serves his seasonal American-Mediterranean fare in the intimate setting of his West Village restaurant, The Little Owl. In these exclusive videos, the chef shows how to prepare a romantic dinner menu.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Joey Campanaro Recipes


Chef Videos

Watch chef Joey Campanaro prepare these signature dishes. Pan-Seared Zucchini with Pine Nuts, Olive Dressing and Robiola ToastsPan-Seared Zucchini with Pine Nuts, Olive Dressing and Robiola Toasts [Recipe] Olive DressingOlive Dressing [Recipe] Shrimp-and-Lobster RavioliShrimp-and-Lobster Ravioli [Recipe] Marinated Pork Chops with White Beans and Dandelion-Fennel SaladMarinated Pork Chops with White Beans and Dandelion-Fennel Salad [Recipe] An Exclusive Interview with Joey CampanaroAn Exclusive Interview with Joey Campanaro

Restaurant

The Little Owl90 Bedford StreetNew York,New York212/741-4695

