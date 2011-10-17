Cooking with Joey Campanaro

Joey Campanaro Recipes

Chef Videos

Watch chef Joey Campanaro prepare these signature dishes. Pan-Seared Zucchini with Pine Nuts, Olive Dressing and Robiola Toasts [Recipe] Olive Dressing [Recipe] Shrimp-and-Lobster Ravioli [Recipe] Marinated Pork Chops with White Beans and Dandelion-Fennel Salad [Recipe] An Exclusive Interview with Joey Campanaro



Related Articles

25 Tasty Places to Try

Want to spend the year trying new taste experiences around the world? Here’s the ultimate checklist.

January 2007

Editor’s Letter—Where I’m Coming From

by Dana Cowin

Notes from my recent expeditions.

December 2006

Must-Try Wine Cocktails

by Ratha Tep

Resuscitating a pre-Prohibition favorite, the most cutting-edge cocktail creators are once again adding wine to the mix.

October 2006



Restaurant

The Little Owl90 Bedford StreetNew York,New York212/741-4695