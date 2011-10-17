Cooking with Joey Campanaro

Joey Campanaro, formerly of New York City’s Harrison and Pace, now serves his seasonal American-Mediterranean fare in the intimate setting of his West Village restaurant, The Little Owl. In these exclusive videos, the chef shows how to prepare a romantic dinner menu.
Joey Campanaro Recipes
- Marinated Pork Chops with White Beans and Dandelion-Fennel Salad
- Pan-Seared Zucchini with Pine Nuts, Olive Dressing and Robiola Toasts
- Shrimp-and-Lobster Ravioli
- The Duke of Bedford
Chef Videos
Watch chef Joey Campanaro prepare these signature dishes.Pan-Seared Zucchini with Pine Nuts, Olive Dressing and Robiola Toasts [Recipe]Olive Dressing [Recipe]Shrimp-and-Lobster Ravioli [Recipe]Marinated Pork Chops with White Beans and Dandelion-Fennel Salad [Recipe]An Exclusive Interview with Joey Campanaro
Restaurant
The Little Owl90 Bedford StreetNew York,New York212/741-4695