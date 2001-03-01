Central Perk

When you're ready for a serious upgrade in your coffee accessories, consider Puiforcat's Central Park coffee service. It combines sterling silver in a sleek, oval design with handles of Guyanese amaranth (pot, $4,000; sugar bowl, $3,700; creamer, $2,600; 800-993-2580).

Mustard Mania

When mustard flowers bloom in Napa Valley, it's a sure sign the Mustard Festival is upon us once again. The highlight of the two-month event is the weekend of March 10­11, devoted to local foods and wines, with tastings from Napa Valley Grill, Auberge du Soleil and other Napa restaurants (707-259-9020).

Royal Renovation

The restaurant of the Royal York hotel in Toronto is getting a facelift. The once-dreary Acadian Room has gone neoclassical, the better to show off chef John Cordeaux's new menu of updated French cuisine, featuring the harvest of his rooftop garden (416-368-2511).

Spain Event

San Leandro, an olive oil now being imported from Andalusia, gets its concentrated, flowery aroma from an indigenous Spanish olive, the picudo. Sweet, with a slightly peppery finish, it tastes best alone, or on salads ($72 for 6 bottles, including shipping; www.med-int.com).

Buzz

The latest spa treatments are (almost) good enough to eat. Rosewood's Spa in Dallas slathers you with barbecue sauce (an enzyme in tomatoes is said to nourish skin). The paprika facial at Spa Mystique in Los Angeles stimulates your skin, leaving your complexion rosier. The Hotel Hershey in Hershey, Pennsylvania, offers a chocolate fondue wrap that contains cocoa.