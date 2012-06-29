Cooking Like Alice Waters

The chef-activist Alice Waters believes a perfect peach can change the world. Her vision inspires these recipes.

June 28, 2012

    "I have no idea what I was feeling, except an urgency to make things right for the opening," Alice Waters recalls in her new book about the day in 1971 when she launched her seminal Berkeley restaurant, Chez Panisse. Forty Years of Chez Panisse follows the visionary chef-turned-activist as she spreads her philosophy about local, seasonal eating "the Alice way"tracking down rare Himalayan flowers to present to the Dalai Lama, for instance, and placing a beautiful peach in Bill Clinton's hand as he exited a fund-raiser. "I was sure if I fed the president a perfect peach," Waters writes, "it would bring him to a new understanding of the politics of food." Here, F&W's Grace Parisi creates fast recipes with peaches"the most delicious food," Waters says.

    Peach Primer

    Doughnut PeachesDoughnut
    Saturn "doughnut" peaches have sweet white flesh. White PeachesWhite
    White peaches are very sweet and super-juicy, with not much acidity. Yellow PeachesYellow
    Yellow peaches are a little tart and very flavorful. Ideal for baking.

