Cooking Club Bios

Melissa Clark writes about cuisine and other products of appetite. After brief forays working as a cook in a restaurant kitchen and as a professional caterer out of her East Village, fifth-floor walk-up, Melissa decided upon a more sedentary path. She earned an M.F.A. in writing from Columbia University, then began a freelance food writing career in 1993. Currently, she writes for F&W as well as The New York Times, Town & Country, Cookie and Martha Stewart. She also co-authors chefs' cookbooks with the likes of Claudia Fleming, David Bouley, and Daniel Bouludwhich caused her to write her own cookbook, Chef Interrupted: Delicious Chefs Recipes You can Actually Make at Home (Clarkson Potter). It features recipes inspired by the top chefs from all over the country, but easier to make. To date, she's written 17 cookbooks and counting. Melissa was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, where she now lives with her cosseted cat and rather battered batterie de cuisine.



Born and raised in Tokyo, land of the izakaya, Emi Macuaga learned to cook while searching for Japanese comfort food in the U.S.and finding it in her own kitchen. Her love affair with food is now international, which makes New York the perfect place to live (i.e. eat). Emi is a television writer/producer/editor by day; by night, she is currently helping her husband cook up a business plan for the kind of gourmet specialty food store where shed want to buy and taste one of everything.



Jee Won Park co-owns Appellation Wines and Spirits with her husband Scott Pactor. The wine shop features organic, biodynamic and artisanal wines. During the day, she is a producer for CBS News, The Early Show. Her main focus at the Early Show involves lifestyle segments: home entertaining, fashion trends, parenting, food, wine and home décor. She earned a James Beard Award for Best National Food Segment in 2002 for her Chef On A Shoestring segments which aired on CBS News, The Saturday Early Show. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism. She previously worked at MTVs The Real World, NBCs daytime program Real Life and the local ABC affiliate in El Paso, Texas. She came to Manhattan with very little knowledge about food or cooking. Her refrigerator then reflected her very-much single girl attitude: often bare of any real food, and instead storing Chinese leftovers and cheese slices (for making grilled cheese). Now, you cant find any space in her crowded fridge. She and her husband currently live in Manhattan.