Cooking at Home: Easy, Exotic Recipes

A packet of udon noodles is certainly cheaper than a flight to Tokyo, but it can also be transporting. Here, recipes for vicarious travel from star cookbook authors of ’09.

Food & Wine
January 01, 2009

 Honey–Soy Sauce Chicken

 

Recipe: Honey–Soy Sauce Chicken with Mâche-and-Citrus Salad

Cookbook Author: Curtis Stone

Cookbook: Relaxed Cooking With Curtis Stone T-Bone Churrasco a la Plancha

Recipe: T-Bone Churrasco a la Plancha

Cookbook Author: Francis Mallmann

Cookbook: Seven Fires: Grilling the Argentine Way Tuna Scallopine with Parsley and Pomegranate Seeds

Recipe: Tuna Scallopine with Parsley and Pomegranate Seeds

Cookbook Author: Frank Stitt

Cookbook: Bottega Favorita Chawan Mushi

Recipe: Chawan Mushi

Cookbook Author: David Chang

Cookbook: Momofuku Spinach and Pork Wontons

Recipe: Spinach and Pork Wontons

Cookbook Author: Andrea Nguyen

Cookbook: Asian Dumplings 

Recipe: Stir-Fried Udon Noodles

Cookbook Author: Takashi Yagihashi

Cookbook: Takashi’s Noodles 

