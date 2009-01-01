Cooking at Home: Easy, Exotic Recipes

A packet of udon noodles is certainly cheaper than a flight to Tokyo, but it can also be transporting. Here, recipes for vicarious travel from star cookbook authors of ’09.
Recipe: Honey–Soy Sauce Chicken with Mâche-and-Citrus Salad
Cookbook Author: Curtis Stone
Cookbook: Relaxed Cooking With Curtis Stone
Recipe: T-Bone Churrasco a la Plancha
Cookbook Author: Francis Mallmann
Cookbook: Seven Fires: Grilling the Argentine Way
Recipe: Tuna Scallopine with Parsley and Pomegranate Seeds
Cookbook Author: Frank Stitt
Recipe: Chawan Mushi
Cookbook Author: David Chang
Recipe: Spinach and Pork Wontons
Cookbook Author: Andrea Nguyen
Cookbook: Asian Dumplings
Recipe: Stir-Fried Udon Noodles
Cookbook Author: Takashi Yagihashi
Cookbook: Takashi’s Noodles