Cooking: April 2001

Up-to-Date Israel

Jewish-cuisine expert Joan Nathan spent years researching The Foods of Israel Today. The recipeslike beet, plum and celery soup served with the Kurdish dumplings called kubbeh, from an Iranian-born woman living in Tel Avivreflect the worldwide origins of modern Israelis ($40).

Palm Beach Story

South Beach is over, darling. Scene makersand chefsare flocking to West Palm Beach instead. Mark Militello (a 1990 F&W Best New Chef) sensed the trend: He's bringing his inventive seafood, like fresh-tuna-and-wasabi pizza, to town with Mark's City Place (700 S. Rosemary Ave.; 561-514-0770).

All Our Children

First came our chocolates and mustards. Now the growing family of F&W products has 15 new members: condiments and sauces, including brandy maple syrup and a raspberry sauce that's especially popular around the office ($7 to $17; available in stores or from www.fwstore.com).

High-Powered Dining

The cavernous setting of London's Wapping Food was once the turbine house of a hydraulic power station. Now it's a combination gallery-restaurant, with Eames chairs hanging from the ceiling and grilled tiger prawns with aioli on the menu (011-44-20-7680-2080).

Hip to Be Square

It's a mod, mod, mod, mod world: Goodesign's vellum placemats reach back to the patterns and colors of '60s op art ($13 for eight mats; available at Mxyplyzyk, 212-989-4300).