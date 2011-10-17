Cookie-Baking Tips

Arrange cut-out cookies of similar size on the same cookie sheet, so they'll all bake at the same rate.

Bake single batches in the center of the oven and rotate the pan when the cookies are halfway done. If baking several batches at once, switch the sheets between racks and rotate them when the cookies are halfway done. Rimmed sheets are the easiest to rotate.

Store cookies (especially sugar cookies and shortbreads) layered between sheets of wax paper in airtight containers. Freeze for up to 2 months.