Cookbooks Plus: Three Quirky New Shops

Rabelais in Portland, ME

The owners—a rare-book appraiser and a former pastry chef—stock quirky texts like notes written in 1905 on breeding pigs for bacon. 86 Middle St.; rabelaisbooks.com.

La Cocotte in Paris

The owner sells her own line of tea towels and aprons as well as great cookbooks. 5 rue Paul Bert; lacocotte.net.

Mmmmh! in Brussels

This year-old cooking school–cum–bookshop also sells esoteric ingredients like Orleans vinegar. 92 de la Chaussée de Charleroi; mmmmh.be.