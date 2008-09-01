Cookbook Goddesses

Diana Kennedy

Kennedy’s The Art of Mexican Cooking insightfully catalogs many of the country’s beloved recipes, from the simple to the complex.

Diana Kennedy’s Recipes on F&W

Photo Courtesy of Clarkson Potter Publishers/Random House

Penelope Casas

Casas’s seminal The Foods and Wines of Spain features traditional dishes from even the most obscure Spanish villages and restaurants.

Penelope Casas’s Recipes on F&W

Photo Courtesy of Random House/Alfred A. Knopf

Madhur Jaffrey

In her wonderful book Indian Cooking, Jaffrey carefully translates traditional recipes from all over India for American home cooks.

Madhur Jaffrey’s Recipes on F&W

Photo Courtesy of Barron’s Educational Series

Julee Rosso & Sheila Lukins

These two caterers revolutionized home entertaining with The Silver Palate Cookbook—and made Chicken Marbella famous.

Photo Courtesy of Workman Publishing Company

Paula Wolfert

The Cooking of Southwest France is an authoritative source on French dishes that were almost unheard of in the U.S. when the book was published.

Paula Wolfert’s Recipes on F&W

Photo © Paula Wolfert/John Wiley & Sons, 2005