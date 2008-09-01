Cookbook Goddesses

Singular women, like Barbara Tropp and Julie Sahni, published celebrated cookbooks in the ’80s. Here are five more standouts.

Bryan Miller
September 01, 2008

Diana Kennedy

Diana Kennedy

Kennedy’s The Art of Mexican Cooking insightfully catalogs many of the country’s beloved recipes, from the simple to the complex.

Photo Courtesy of Clarkson Potter Publishers/Random HousePenelope Casas

Penelope Casas

Casas’s seminal The Foods and Wines of Spain features traditional dishes from even the most obscure Spanish villages and restaurants.

Photo Courtesy of Random House/Alfred A. KnopfMadhur Jaffrey

Madhur Jaffrey

In her wonderful book Indian Cooking, Jaffrey carefully translates traditional recipes from all over India for American home cooks.

Photo Courtesy of Barron’s Educational SeriesJulee Rosso & Sheila Lukins

Julee Rosso & Sheila Lukins

These two caterers revolutionized home entertaining with The Silver Palate Cookbook—and made Chicken Marbella famous.

Photo Courtesy of Workman Publishing CompanyPaula Wolfert

Paula Wolfert

The Cooking of Southwest France is an authoritative source on French dishes that were almost unheard of in the U.S. when the book was published.

Photo © Paula Wolfert/John Wiley & Sons, 2005

