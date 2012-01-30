Conserves, Tzatziki, and Greek-Style Yogurt

Follow these simple steps to make amazingly thick and creamy Greek–style yogurt at home, from skim or 2 percent milk.

The warm heat of ginger perfectly complements sweet peaches in this thick fruit sauce that’s delicious on yogurt, ice cream or even on a piece of toast.

This thick raspberry-and-blueberry sauce is the perfect topping for yogurt, ice cream and even a piece of toast.

This thick garlicky sauce, made with strained yogurt, cucumbers, dill and lemon juice, is great slathered on warm pita bread, or as a condiment with lamb.



