Conserves, Tzatziki, and Greek-Style Yogurt

January 30, 2012

Greek-Style Yogurt

Follow these simple steps to make amazingly thick and creamy Greek–style yogurt at home, from skim or 2 percent milk.

Ginger Peach Conserve

The warm heat of ginger perfectly complements sweet peaches in this thick fruit sauce that’s delicious on yogurt, ice cream or even on a piece of toast.

Mixed Berry Conserve

This thick raspberry-and-blueberry sauce is the perfect topping for yogurt, ice cream and even a piece of toast.

Tzatziki

This thick garlicky sauce, made with strained yogurt, cucumbers, dill and lemon juice, is great slathered on warm pita bread, or as a condiment with lamb.

