In 1980, Chef Sanford D’Amato, a rising star at Le Chantilly and Le Veau d’Or in New York, picked up and moved his family home to Milwaukee. He renovated his father’s grocery store into a restaurant of his very own, the acclaimed Sanford.

Balancing the bounty of Wisconsin with the Sicilian ingredients of his family heritage, Sandy has created this truly American feast for Food & Wine.