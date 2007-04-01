Collectible Corkscrews

"The best is when crazy Aunt Sally gives you a great corkscrew from a billion years ago," says Brad Farmerie, chef at the restaurant Public in New York City and its new wine lounge, Monday Room. Farmerie’s enviable corkscrew collection includes a teardrop-shaped "folding bow" from the 1890s and bright-red plastic ones from the 1950s.

"Some corkscrew collectors love the history, others the mechanics. Most have the maladie—the sickness."

—Claire Schlesser, ObjetsObjects

Sources

Christopher Sykes Antiques

New Orleans Silversmiths

ObjetsObjects