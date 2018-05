While creating this cold, creamy terrine with layers of fluffy coconut mousse and sweet-tart mango sorbet, Lauren Chattman (author of the new Icebox Desserts) decided to add crunchy bits of sesame praline. But she couldn't get the praline right. Then she discovered a great trick: While melting the sugar in hot water, you can prevent the edges of the praline from crystallizing by covering the pot.