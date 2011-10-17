C o f f e e W i n e m a k e r s W a t e r N e w s

Queens Beans

Who would have guessed that some of Manhattan's best restaurants (Jean Georges, The Four Seasons) buy their coffee in Queens? Visit Dallis Bros. Coffee's outer borough store, or order its coffee by mail (800-424-4252).

How many winemakers might be mistaken for movie stars? Gérard Depardieu lookalike Frédéric Lornet for one. He also makes a terrific sparkling Ploussard, newly imported from the Jura region of France ($16; 212-727-1957).

wine of the month:

the 1994 Alluvium red ($25), a smooth and elegant new Bordeaux-style blend from the ever-consistent Beringer.

From high-end boîtes to low-end bistros, it's become common for waiters to ask, "Shall I bring a bottle of water to the table?" But theirs is not a tariff-free question. Forgoing the plebian for the pure can add $7 or so to your bill, particularly at places with steep water rates like the Water Grill in Los Angeles and Le Cirque 2000 in New York.