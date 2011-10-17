Co f f e e W i n e m a k e r s B o o k s N e w s

Partners In Wine

California winemaker Dan Goldfield and grape grower Steve Dutton have each won numerous awards. Now that they've launched a winery together, named Dutton-Goldfield, producing Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, similar accolades seem certain to follow.

Beanbag Beauty

Emblazoned with the name of a famous cigar, A. Fuente coffee has been a natural fit at tobacconists for years. Now Fuente's rich blends can also be found at select restaurants and coffee bars (800-261-0160).

News

There are three exciting new wine stores for oenophiles to explore. In Montreal, there's SAQ Signature (888-454-7007); in New York City, the Italian Wine Merchants (212-473-2323); and in Wilmington, Delaware, the Moore Brothers Wine Company (877-31-MOORE).

Sonoma Sommelier

Add Emmanuel Kemiji's name to the list of sommeliers-turned-winemakers. Kemiji, a former San Francisco Ritz-Carlton staffer, offers several wines, including a Chardonnay and a Merlot, under his Miura label.

Savoy Savoir Faire

Fans of London's Savoy hotel, or Jazz Age illustration, will take pleasure in this beautifully retro rerelease of The Savoy Cocktail Book (Trafalgar Square, $23). The 1930 classic features recipes for 750 cocktails.

BY LETTIE TEAGUE