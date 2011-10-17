Cocktails 2010: Whiskey Cocktails

Sean Muldoon is famous in Ireland for making his own cordials as well as the syrups for his exceptional drinks (like the Toasted-Raisin Syrup in his Irish whiskeybased Barm Brack). The bar and potations manager at Belfast's Merchant Hotel, he recently finished writing the third volume of The Merchant Hotel Bar Book, a charming combination of his own inspired creations alongside dozens of classic recipes. Given his druthers, Muldoon always chooses whiskey: "It's the only spirit I drink on its own, and I would opt for a whiskey cocktail over all others."





