Cocktails 2010: Vodka, Aquavit & Genever Cocktails

While some mixologists scorn vodka, Philip Duff is out to prove them wrong. "I like to get people drinking vodka in ways that highlight its unique flavors and styles," he says, pointing out, for example, the baked-bread and dried-fruit aromas of wheat-based Russian vodkas. "The same is true for northern European spirits like aquavit and genever." Duff made a name for himself at the outstanding speakeasy Door 74 in Amsterdam, and has earned such a reputation that one of his drinks, the genever-based Vanilla-Berry Crush, is served at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.





More Vodka Drink Recipes

Video: Cocktails