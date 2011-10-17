Cocktails 2010: Tequila Cocktails

Jacques Bezuidenhout: Agave Champion

Cocktails 2010
October 17, 2011

Although he's originally from a place that isn't known for tequila (South Africa), Jacques Bezuidenhout discovered a passion for it after moving to San Francisco and working with Julio Bermejo to open Tres Agaves in 2005. In just five years he's become one of the world's foremost authorities on the spirit. The director of the bar program at San Francisco's renowned Fifth Floor, Bezuidenhout says tequila is for all seasons, not just summer; he's partial to it mixed with Guinness and port in the warming Black Opal. Margaritas

