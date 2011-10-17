Cocktails 2010: Rum Cocktails

Rum Evangelist: Jeff Berry
Jeff Berry is one of the world's leading rum experts. He's spent the last 20 years collecting vintage and "lost" tiki recipespredominantly made with rumand he's writing his sixth book on exotic drinks, Potions of the Caribbean: Lost Cocktails from America's Playground . . . and the People Behind Them. Still, exotic cocktails and their origins aren't Berry's only obsession: "Don't tell my cardiologist, but nothing pairs better with rum drinks than pork: pork tenderloin, barbecued spareribs or bacon-wrapped anything."
