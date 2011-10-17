Cocktails 2010: Rum Cocktails

Rum Evangelist: Jeff Berry

October 17, 2011

Jeff Berry is one of the world's leading rum experts. He's spent the last 20 years collecting vintage and "lost" tiki recipespredominantly made with rumand he's writing his sixth book on exotic drinks, Potions of the Caribbean: Lost Cocktails from America's Playground . . . and the People Behind Them. Still, exotic cocktails and their origins aren't Berry's only obsession: "Don't tell my cardiologist, but nothing pairs better with rum drinks than pork: pork tenderloin, barbecued spareribs or bacon-wrapped anything."Rum Cocktails

