Cocktails 2010: Rum Cocktails

Jeff Berry is one of the world's leading rum experts. He's spent the last 20 years collecting vintage and "lost" tiki recipespredominantly made with rumand he's writing his sixth book on exotic drinks, Potions of the Caribbean: Lost Cocktails from America's Playground . . . and the People Behind Them. Still, exotic cocktails and their origins aren't Berry's only obsession: "Don't tell my cardiologist, but nothing pairs better with rum drinks than pork: pork tenderloin, barbecued spareribs or bacon-wrapped anything."





