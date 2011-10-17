Cocktails 2010: Punches

London-based master bartender Wayne Collins has noticed a worldwide return to "one of Britain's great gifts to the world of drinks: the punch!" Collins, who appears regularly on the BBC show Something for the Weekend, has been a champion of what he calls "this timeless and oldest form" of cocktail for more than a decade, in part for its communal quality ("It's perfect for social gatherings"). In keeping with the original definition of a punch, howeversimply, a mixed drinkhe offers a few excellent single-serving punches here, too, like the supercreamy Bourbon Milk Punch.





More Amazing Punch Recipes

Video: Cocktails