Cocktails 2010: Mocktails

Sebastian Reaburn: Mocktail Magician
"Cocktails are luxurious, decadent and delicious first. Then they are alcoholic," says Sebastian Reaburn, the author of Complete Cocktails: Stir, Shake & Make. Reaburn serves outstanding cocktails and mocktails at his bar, 1806, in Melbourne, Australia. He attributes his passion for creative flavor combinationslike the turmeric, cumin and sweet paprika in the Pomme Pommeto the bland beverages of his childhood. "I think the most interesting drink I had was a vanilla milk shake."
