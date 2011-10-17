Cocktails 2010: Mixologist All-Stars

Jim Meehan just might be the world's best cocktail scout. Besides choosing top mixologists to produce the spirits chapters in this book, he also compiled this roundup of drinks from sensational bartenders around the world (Slovakia! Stockholm! Los Angeles!). The deputy editor of FOOD & WINE Cocktails since 2006, Meehan doesn't just know all the top mixologists, he's one himself: He was named American Bartender of the Year at the 2009 Tales of the Cocktail Spirit Awards for his work at PDT in Manhattan.





