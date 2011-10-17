Cocktails 2010: Gin Cocktails

It's probably no coincidence that British-born Angus Winchester's specialty is gin, the unofficial spirit of the British navy: Like the famous fleet, Winchester is a world traveler. This may also explain why his drinks (like the yuzu winespiked Delta) have such a global flavor. Winchester began bartending to earn money to travel, then founded Alconomics, an international bartender-training service, in 2003. An ardent collector of martini pitchers, Winchester drinks only gin martinis (of course) and experiments endlessly with the spirit in a quest for perfection.





