Cocktails 2010: Classic Cocktails

Purist Extraordinaire: Hidetsugu Ueno
Tokyo is full of bartenders obsessed with classic cocktails, but Bar High Five's Hidetsugu Ueno is widely regarded as the best. The meticulous craftsman not only carves ice cubes to look like jewels but keeps spirits at various temperaturessometimes even checking finished cocktails with a thermometerto make his impeccable, invariably dry drinks. These range from well-known cocktails like Manhattans to more obscure ones like the apricot-accented Czarine
