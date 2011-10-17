Cocktails 2010: Classic Cocktails

Purist Extraordinaire: Hidetsugu Ueno

Kate Krader and Cocktails 2010
October 17, 2011

Tokyo is full of bartenders obsessed with classic cocktails, but Bar High Five's Hidetsugu Ueno is widely regarded as the best. The meticulous craftsman not only carves ice cubes to look like jewels but keeps spirits at various temperaturessometimes even checking finished cocktails with a thermometerto make his impeccable, invariably dry drinks. These range from well-known cocktails like Manhattans to more obscure ones like the apricot-accented CzarineClassic Cocktails

