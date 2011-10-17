Cocktails 2010: Brandy Cocktails

Romée de Goriainoff: Brandy Fanatic

Cocktails 2010
October 17, 2011

Romée de Goriainoff is captivated by brandy, perhaps because he was born in France, birthplace of Cognac and Calvados. With the groundbreaking Experimental Cocktail Club in Paris and, soon, London, and at Paris's Curio Parlor (all launched with his childhood friends Pierre Charles Cros and Olivier Bon), de Goriainoff is building a cocktail bar empire. The drink choices include some super-creative brandy cocktails like his version of the Sazerac, in which he replaces the usual whiskey with apple brandy.Brandy Cocktails

