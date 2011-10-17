Cocktails 2010: Aperitifs

Aperitif Authority: Francesco Lafranconi

Kate Krader and Cocktails 2010
October 17, 2011

Francesco Lafranconi has a preternatural knack for creating exceptional aperitifs; that's probably because before-dinner drinks are a custom in his native Italy. The Las Vegasbased director of mixology for the megadistributor Southern Wine & Spirits, Lafranconi thinks like a chef when devising his recipes, playing up a spirit's botanical flavors with straightforward ingredients (grapefruit) and offbeat ones (Cape gooseberry jam). And like many chefs, he enjoys pairing food and drinks. His favorite combination is the Cortés with seared foie gras.aperitifs

