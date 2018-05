Tea Liqueur

Distilled in the same Bay Area facility as Hangar One vodka, the orangey Qi White Tea Liqueur is excellent with club soda ($39; qispirits.com).

Tequila

Bottled right after being double-distilled, Dos Lunas Silver tequila has loads of herbal, smoky agave flavor as well as a nice smoothness ($50; doslunas.com).

Rum

The newly imported Rhum Blanc J.M, made from sugarcane in Martinique, has strong white pepper notes to give daiquiris an unexpected kick ($37; rhumclement.net).