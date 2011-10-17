Cocktail Party for 25 Party Playlist

An eclectic list ranging from rocker Pete Yorn's "On Your Side" to indie favorite Rilo Kiley's "Silver Lining."
Music:
Fantastic Party Tips and Recipes:
Classic Cocktail RecipesCocktail Party Snacks & Drinks Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
An eclectic list ranging from rocker Pete Yorn's "On Your Side" to indie favorite Rilo Kiley's "Silver Lining."
Music:
|Artist
|Song
|Download
|Vampire Weekend
|Taxi Cab
|Rilo Kiley
|Silver Lining
|Robyn Hitchcock
|Up To Our Nex
|M. Ward
|Rave On (featuring Zooey Deschanel)
|Bell X1
|The Great Defector
|The White Stripes
|Hotel Yorba
|Conor Oberst
|Cape Canaveral
|Pete Yorn
|On Your Side
|Wilco
|Theologians
|Ingrid Michaelson
|Sort Of
|Maria Taylor
|Song Beneath the Song
|Dawes
|Love Is All I Am
|Teddy Thompson
|Don't Know What I Was Thinking
|Paul Westerberg
|All That I Had (Outtake)
|Blue Giant
|Target Heart
|Charlie Darwin
|Low Anthem (The)
|Okkervil River
|Lost Coastlines
|Son Volt
|Windfall
|The National
|Fake Empire
|Pearl Jam
|Just Breathe
Classic Cocktail RecipesCocktail Party Snacks & Drinks Fast Hors d'Oeuvres