Cocktail Party for 25 Party Playlist

An eclectic list ranging from rocker Pete Yorn's "On Your Side" to indie favorite Rilo Kiley's "Silver Lining."

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Music:

ArtistSongDownload
Vampire WeekendTaxi Cab Vampire Weekend - Taxi Cab
Rilo KileySilver Lining Rilo Kiley - Silver Lining
Robyn HitchcockUp To Our Nex Robyn Hitchcock - Up To Our Nex
M. WardRave On (featuring Zooey Deschanel) M. Ward - Rave On (featuring Zooey Deschanel)
Bell X1The Great Defector Bell X1 - The Great Defector
The White StripesHotel Yorba The White Stripes - Hotel Yorba
Conor OberstCape Canaveral Conor Oberst - Cape Canaveral
Pete YornOn Your Side Pete Yorn - On Your Side
WilcoTheologians Wilco - Theologians
Ingrid MichaelsonSort Of Ingrid Michaelson - Sort Of
Maria TaylorSong Beneath the Song Maria Taylor - Song Beneath the Song
DawesLove Is All I Am Dawes - Love Is All I Am
Teddy ThompsonDon't Know What I Was Thinking Teddy Thompson - Don't Know What I Was Thinking
Paul WesterbergAll That I Had (Outtake) Paul Westerberg - All That I Had (Outtake)
Blue GiantTarget Heart Blue Giant - Target Heart
Charlie DarwinLow Anthem (The) Charlie Darwin - Low Anthem
Okkervil RiverLost Coastlines Okkervil River - Lost Coastlines
Son VoltWindfall Son Volt - Windfall
The NationalFake Empire The National - Fake Empire
Pearl JamJust Breathe Pearl Jam - Just Breathe

Fantastic Party Tips and Recipes:

Classic Cocktail RecipesClassic Cocktail RecipesCocktail Party Snacks & DrinksCocktail Party Snacks & Drinks Fast Hors d'OeuvresFast Hors d'Oeuvres

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up