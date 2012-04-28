Home Bartending Kit

Jim Meehan, an F&W contributing editor and the author of the excellent new PDT Cocktail Book, assembles a home bartending kit sourced from his favorite online mixology shop, cocktailkingdom.com.

Food & Wine
April 27, 2012

Plus:

Home Bartending Kit Essential: Cocktail Bible

The PDT Cocktail Book has over 300 drinks from the pioneering New York City bar. $25.

Home Bartending Kit Essential: CoCo Strainer

The mesh is fine enough to catch herbs and tiny ice chips; the shape is deep enough to hold an entire drink. $7.

Home Bartending Kit Essential: Jigger

With different measurements on the inside and on the outside, this is an especially versatile tool. $10.

Home Bartending Kit Essential: Metal Stirrer

Nicer than plastic, it's both a spoon and a straw for tall drinks. $40 for 25.

Home Bartending Kit Essential: Blue Blazer Mugs

Meehan likes to serve hot toddies in 19th-century-style metal mugs. $75 for 2.

Home Bartending Kit Essential: Bitters

These Brooklyn, NY-made bitters are a spicy, floral addition to cocktails. $18.

Video Home Bartending Kit: Cocktail Tips

